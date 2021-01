The deadly wreck happened Wednesday morning on Route 220 near Athens.

ATHENS, Pa. — A high school student from Bradford County was killed in a crash Wednesday morning.

Jordan Garris, 17, from Sayre, died in a crash after 8:30 a.m. on Route 220 in Ulster Township, near Athens, according to the county coroner.

Investigators said Garris was speeding, lost control, crossed into the path of a pickup, and crashed.