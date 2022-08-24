Hazing investigation underway in Bradford County

State police are investigating after reported bullying, hazing, and other improper behavior in the Athens Area School District.

ATHENS, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Bradford County after alleged hazing within a high school football team.

According to the Athens Area School District, state police are investigating after reported bullying, hazing, and other improper behavior within the high school varsity and junior varsity team.

Officials believe the hazing took place at school facilities during pre-season practices as well as at a football camp earlier this summer at Bloomsburg University.

Superintendent Craig Stage wrote, "We will not tolerate behavior or actions that cause physical or emotional harm to teammates at any time. All student-athletes deserve the opportunity to participate in our athletic programs without fear of bullying and hazing."