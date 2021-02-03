Guthrie ready for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Guthrie is waiting on guidance from the Department of Health, but officials say the third vaccine is a game-changer for the rural area it serves.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Even though the state has not revealed a plan for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout yet, health care providers are expecting it.

Guthrie has four hospitals in Pennsylvania and New York State, two of them are in Bradford County. When the Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes available here in Pennsylvania, officials with the health care system say they will be ready.

"So we're up to having delivered over 30,000 doses of the vaccine across all of our sites. Each of our counties, we serve a 12-county area, each of our counties is somewhere around 15 percent of the population has been immunized. That's a really important number," said Dr. Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality Officer, Guthrie.

Dr. Scalzone says the easier storage requirements with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will make the rollout process faster, and the fact that it is a single dose is a gamechanger for the rural communities Guthrie serves.

"Where some of them may live on farms or may live in an area where there aren't main roadways where there's definitely no public transportation, or very little public transportation," Guthrie Director of Community Relations, Josephine Robles explained.

Guthrie officials say this was a challenge for patients even before COVID 19 and the vaccine rollout.

"This just being an additional area where they need to get care, just having to come once, means only once that they have to set up transportation. And that is quite a challenge for a lot of our patients," Robles said.

For people concerned with the newer technology within the first two shots, Guthrie officials hope there will be more acceptance of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it is more traditional. However, they encourage patients to get whichever one is available to them first.

"As much as we'd like to feel that this is a little bit of a relief. It's a little premature. We have to stick to those important infection control practices," Dr. Scalzone said.