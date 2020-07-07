New information from coroner on deadly lightning strike in Bradford County

Two men were killed and two were hurt in the storm Monday afternoon.

TOWANDA, Pa. — The Bradford County coroner has released new details of the deadly lightning strike on Monday afternoon that left two men dead and two men injured.

The coroner said the four men sought shelter from a thunderstorm under a wooden deer blind platform in a field in Granville Summit.

Lightning hit the stand and traveled down an aluminum ladder killing Jason Gamba, 43, from Havertown and Craig Kelemen, 34, from Philadelphia.

John Maiale and his son Joseph Maiale, both from Franklin Square, New York, were injured and taken to the hospital.