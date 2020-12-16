Girl in Bradford County pays it forward for animals

Julia Keeney raised more than $350 for animals at the Bradford County Humane Society.

A girl in Bradford county took ten dollars she was given by her church to pay it forward and started a fund to help animals in her community.

Ten-year-old Julia Keeney of Le Raysville began collecting money to help get supplies for the Bradford County Humane Society.

Julia raised hundreds of dollars.

She delivered the supplies and money to the humane society on Tuesday.

Julia's mother says she didn't plan on the response her daughter received.

"It made me feel really good that they're lot of kind people still in the world even strangers donated that we didn't know," said Justine Keeney.