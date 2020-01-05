Free prom pics in Bradford County

Studio owners make offer to anyone who has missed their prom this year

SAYRE, Pa. — Hang on to those suits and dresses; there may still be a reason to get all dolled up.

Proms have been canceled because of this health crisis, but the owners of Red Door Photography in Bradford County say you can still shine.

“We know a lot of the girls have probably had their dresses for months. The boys may not have suits, but I’m sure they’ll pull something together. I even heard of one girl, after we put this out, is having her dress made out of candy wrappers by her mother. They’ve been working on it all year," said Eileen Hall, who owns Red Door Photography along with her husband.

The owners posted a note on Facebook to all students in Sayre and beyond, offering free prom photos when the studio is allowed to reopen.

“It just spread like wildfire. I was so surprised by how many times it was shared. And everyone has been really thankful and grateful, we’re really looking forward to seeing the kids. Seeing what they pull together!”

The snaps may not replace the experience of missing a prom, but the owners at Red Door Photography hope they make people smile.