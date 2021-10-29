Pa. Department of Health announces free COVID-19 testing sites in Bradford, Susquehanna Counties

Testing sites are open for the public in Bradford, Fayette, Susquehanna and Somerset Counties. Testing sites in Centre and Warren Counties are being extended.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Health today announced that free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing sites are open for the public in Bradford, Fayette, Susquehanna and Somerset Counties. Additionally, the COVID-19 testing sites in Centre and Warren Counties are being extended. .

“We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing symptoms,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

Bradford County

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from Nov. 2-13. Tuesday through Friday, testing is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing location is the Guthrie facility, formerly the K-mart building, at 2900 Elmira St., Sayre, PA, 18840.

Susquehanna County

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from Nov. 2 -13. Tuesday through Friday, testing is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing location is the Endless Mt. Healthcare System, 100 Hospital Drive, Montrose, PA, 18801.

Fayette County

Testing is available Tuesday through Friday Nov. 16-19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday and Tuesday Nov. 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The testing location is Joseph A. Hardy – Connellsville Airport, 988 Sky Drive, Lemont Furnace, PA, 15456. This is located at the airport terminal undercover parking lot just off State Rt. 119 South in Dunbar Township across from Rural King.

Centre County

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Nittany Mall, Sears Auto Center, 183 Shiloh Road, State College, PA, 16801.

Somerset County

Testing is available Wednesday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 6 and Monday, Nov. 8 through Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please note, testing on Saturday, Nov. 6 is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing locations is Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 South Main St., Friedens, PA, 15541.

Warren County

Testing is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday, Nov. 12 at Warren State Hospital, 677 Hospital Drive, Warren, PA, 16365. Enter from North State street.

Additional Information

Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the locator map HERE.

The testing sites are open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

If fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians experience symptoms, or come into contact with someone who has COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Opens In A New Window advises getting tested 3-5 days after exposure, even if the person has no symptoms.

The CDC also advises wearing a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative. If the result were to be positive, the CDC advises isolating for 10 days.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed.

Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary.

Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older. Individuals are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID, but ID is not required to be tested.

Registration will also be completed on-site.

The turnaround time for testing results is 48-to-72-hours for Guthrie and one to three days after testing for AMI.

Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home.

The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result.

Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured PDF emailed from AMI.

The department has contracted with AMI to perform pop-up COVID-19 testing in counties across the state since September 2020. The contracts were funded by the federal Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) Enhancing Detection grant.

Counties under the initial contract, as well as the total number of patients tested, can be found HERE. Counties served under the first contract extension, as well as the total number of patients tested, can be found HERE.