Former Bradford County youth pastor faces child sex charges

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — The state's attorney general announced Monday that a former youth pastor will face sexual assault charges in Bradford County.
Officials say Robert Fenton previously served as a pastor for a church near Owego, New York.
While there, he assaulted a 14-year-old member of the church between the years of 1996 and 1998 at a home in Warren Township near the border.
Fenton currently lives in Australia but will be brought back to Pennsylvania to face his charges.
