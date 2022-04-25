x
Bradford County

Former Bradford County youth pastor faces child sex charges

Robert Fenton, 52, is facing several child sex charges in Bradford County.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — The state's attorney general announced Monday that a former youth pastor will face sexual assault charges in Bradford County.

Officials say Robert Fenton previously served as a pastor for a church near Owego, New York.

While there, he assaulted a 14-year-old member of the church between the years of 1996 and 1998 at a home in Warren Township near the border.

Fenton currently lives in Australia but will be brought back to Pennsylvania to face his charges.

