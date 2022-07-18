Former Bradford County coroner pleads no contest to theft charges

Thomas Carman entered a no contest plea on July 1 following his arrest last year for theft.

Carman was charged last year for stealing more than $400,000 from Western Alliance Emergency Service while he was CEO from 2014 to 2019, according to state police.

He was also elected as the Bradford County coroner during the same time.

The Attorney General's Office recommends Carman be sentenced to 11 and a half to 23 months in county jail.

Carman is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 30.