Former Bradford County coroner arrested

Tom Carman was led into the state police barracks in Towanda in handcuffs Wednesday morning.

TOWANDA, Pa. — The former Bradford County coroner has been arrested.

Tom Carman was led into the state police barracks in Towanda in handcuffs Wednesday morning.

Former Bradford County coroner, Thomas Carman was arrested by State Police this morning. Waiting to hear from PSP about the charges. Posted by Courtney Harrison WNEP on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Carman submitted his resignation as Bradford County coroner late last month after video was posted online by Musa Davis, known as the "Luzerne County predator catcher."

The video shows Carman allegedly trying to meet up with someone who was posing online as a 15-year-old boy for sex.