Food distribution in Towanda

Around 150 families in the northern tier received free food from the Salvation Army today.

TOWANDA, Pa. — There was a line of cars outside Towanda Elementary School as people waited for these boxes of food. This was the third straight week the Salvation Army of Towanda held a free food distribution for people in Bradford and Sullivan Counties.

"Basically, they don't have enough money to buy food or pay their bills. There are some of them who don't even have any income for the last two months," George Dunn said.

George Dunn is the caseworker facilitator for the Salvation Army of Towanda. She says prior to COVID-19, she helped less than a handful of families each week get food in emergency situations. Now that number is more than 150 families.

As they wore masks and practiced social distancing, volunteers gave out around 6,000 meals.

"They are getting breakfast items, frozen meals, nonperishable goods and produce," Dunn said.

"It's a family of me and my two children so it's really helpful. I'm glad this exists," Jeneanne Calaman said.

It is Jeneanne Calaman's first time visiting the food distribution.

"It's kind of a humbling experience because I haven't visited a food bank. It's just really helpful," Calaman said.