A family restaurant near Sayre was destroyed by fire Tuesday night.

SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a restaurant in Bradford County Tuesday night.

It started after 7 p.m. at Reese's Family Restaurant on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly, near the New York State line.

The restaurant and an attached apartment were destroyed.

Numerous fire companies in Bradford County were dispatched to fight the fire.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

Shortly after 7pm on 11/8, South Waverly and Sayre VFD were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the Reese’s... Posted by Bradford County Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, November 8, 2022