First farmers market of the year in Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. — It was a beautiful day to sit outside, grab a bite to eat, and shop.

That's exactly how people spent the day at the Sayre Farmers Market.

"Vendors, food trucks, homegrown produce, everything," Gina Stewart said.

Stewart sells customizable fragrances at her stand Pink Zebra.

She's been coming to this market for about seven years.

"Get out on Fridays, go shopping, eat, produce, pies, cakes," Stewart said.

The market is held in Howard Elmer Park in Sayre, sponsored by the Sayre Business Association.

This week is the market's 2022 kick-off.

"It's good to get out, walk around, go to the food trucks," Sam Smith said.

Smith comes every week with her children.

"The ice cream truck when it comes. I just want you to get us some ice cream," Smith said.

Vendors say while this may not be the biggest market, they do well here.

This is Adam Yoachim's 13th year; he owns Possum Hollow Perennials Farm.

"Environment, the trees, and stuff, it's really nice. It's been going on so long that it's kind of like an institution on its own. We have our own customer base," Yoachim said.

The market runs every Friday through October.

