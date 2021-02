The flames broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Flames broke out at a shed next to the Canton Township municipal building on Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Crews were able to remove most of the equipment housed in the shed.

A dump truck was destroyed in the fire.

According to officials, the fire was not suspicious but the cause is under investigation.