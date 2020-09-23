x
Bradford County

Family mourns loss of 22-year-old after fire in Bradford County

Firefighters say Avery Boss was asleep when a fire tore through his mother's home.
Credit: WNEP
Aaron Boss (left) and his brother Avery

SHESHEQUIN, Pa. — Aaron Boss looks over the rubble at his family's home in Sheshequin Township near Rome.

His brother, 22-year-old Avery Boss passed away this weekend after a fire here.

"As a brother, I think I've had a large portion of my heart just taken apart and out," Aaron said. "It seems to me like my mother has had her entire heart taken from her chest."

Avery was diagnosed with Down syndrome. 

He was asleep and the only one at home Saturday afternoon when the fire ripped through the house along Milkweed Lane. 

Avery was living with his mom but she was at work at the time just a few miles away. 

A state police fire marshal said the fire was accidental but an exact cause is still under investigation.

"He was a blessing to anyone he ever met and especially his family, his mother and I," Aaron said.

The family lost everything in this fire, including many photo albums.

"One thing we're struggling with is finding actual pictures of Avery that span his whole life," Aaron Boss said.

The Boss family did not have house insurance. 

A Go-Fund-Me was started to raise money to get the family back on their feet.

"I don't even have any words for the outreach that I've felt. I've never felt anything like this in my life. I justify taking the help by it is my brother showing us that he can take care of us," Aaron said.

The family also lost several pets in this fire, including four cats. 

Boss's mom is now living with friends after she lost her home.

Family members said Avery will be remembered as someone who loved everyone and everything.
Boss Family Recovery Fund, organized by Aaron Boss
My family recently had a terrible tragedy. We lost my brother to a house fire. Aside from the tragic loss of a family member we are beginning to realize the amount of possessions we need to replace. The family home was a total loss, and was not covered.
gofundme.com

    

