Fairgoers prepare for hot weather in Bradford County

Despite temperatures reaching nearly 90 degrees, people still came to the Troy Fair.

TROY, Pa. — The Troy Fair has been around for 147 years and by now, people are used to the hot July temperatures that come along with it.

"We'll be here Friday, and it's supposed to be even hotter then during the goat show, so I made sure I pulled out all the stops, making sure we get everybody cooled off for that day," Kylie Mosher said.

Kylie Mosher made sure to keep her ten-month-old daughter Oakley as cool as possible.

"We have a fan in there for her and the little shade thing. It actually provides 50 spf, I think it is," Mosher said.

There are places to get out of the sun while at the Troy Fair. Some of the exhibits are indoors, and the animals are under pavilions. Even so, these are some big animals, so the 4H kids are taking extra precautions in the heat.

"We have fans on them in the barn and then make sure that they have water, and we bring them out here and spray them off when it gets really hot," Allie Champluvier said.

Allie Champluvier bathed Duck, her dairy cow.

"If they're not comfortable, they're not going to look the best in the ring or act the best in the ring," Champluvier said.

Luckily there are plenty of places to stay hydrated. Some vendors hope the heat brings some hot sales. The Pop Shop is a first-time vendor selling gourmet popsicles.

"The week progressively gets busier as we go, and the heat is climbing as we go, so we're just making popsicles while we're selling popsicles," Chelsea Murray said.

Fair officials say they hope to get misting fans over the next few days to help beat the heat.

