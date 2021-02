The deadly wreck happened early Sunday near Rome.

ROME, Pa. — A driver was killed in a one-car wreck in Bradford County.

The deadly crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Cadis Street in Warren Township, near Rome.

Troopers said the driver, Earl Wendela, 56, of Rome, died after his car veered off the road, hit a tree, and went down an embankment.