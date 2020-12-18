Digging out after 3.5 feet of snow in Bradford County

People we spoke to said it took more than 12 hours to plow their driveways.

TROY, Pa. — Downtown Troy was blanketed with three and a half feet of snow on Thursday night. It's where many people spent the day digging out.

When we met Keith Buck, he had already been plowing his driveway for 12 hours and he still had more work to do.

"Absolutely horrible. Been at it for several hours... lot of shoveling and a lot of pushing. A lot. You're looking at over three feet of snow," Buck said.

"It's probably been a good 25-30 years since we've seen this much snow. It takes a little getting used to," Thomas Brown of Troy said.

Most stores downtown were closed and not many people ventured out except for snowplow drivers like Calvin Bristol. He's been clearing the roads since 2 A.M.

"It came down light and fluffy, but then it had ice between midnight and 2 and then it started really coming down," Bristol of Bristol Excavating Inc. said.

After hours of digging out from 42 inches of snow, people we spoke to here in Bradford County said the next thing they have to worry about is black ice.

"It's very icy underneath the snow too, so if you see any area that's been plowed, be careful walking," Bristol said.

"The road coming down to town from our house was a little slick in a couple spots. We met a truck on the way down and it was heart pounding for a couple of minutes," Brown said.