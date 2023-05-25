DA: Shooting of Bradford County teen justified

An investigation found that the 15-year-old victim was shot by state police after pointing a handgun at them.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — The deadly shooting of a 15 year old by state troopers in Bradford County earlier this month was justified, according to the district attorney.

Troopers were called to a wooded area of Herrick Township, north of Wyalusing in Bradford County, on May 4 after a threat of violence was made on an online message board.

Investigators said the teen suspect, armed with a handgun, ran from troopers.

The victim was shot after pointing the weapon at troopers. He was flown to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Bradford County District Attorney Albert Ondrey ruled the shooting justified.

“The evidence showed the juvenile pointed the gun at the trooper despite multiple commands to drop the gun,” Ondrey said. “This tragedy could have been avoided had he followed those commands.”