A multi-vehicle accident shut down a stretch of Route 220 near Athens for about two hours.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — According to Pennsylvania 511, a multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 220 near Athens for about two hours.

Reports of the crash came in just after 11:30 Wednesday night.

Authorities have not said how many vehicles were involved, or if anyone was hurt.

Route 220 reopened Thursday morning after the crash in Bradford County.

