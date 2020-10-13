COVID cases on the rise in Bradford County

Since the start of the pandemic, cases in Bradford County have continued to stay low, but a recent spike is causing concern.

SAYRE, Pa. — Over the past few months doctors and nurses at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre have seen their fair share of coronavirus cases, but not like the hospital has recently.

Staff at the hospital said that not only have cases risen, but hospitalizations have increased too.

"Currently, since October we've seen about three times as many patients requiring admission to the hospital as we saw last spring, so there's been a significant change," said Dr. Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality Officer at Guthrie.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Bradford County currently has the second most amount of COVID patients in the hospital in our viewing area.

Doctor Michael Scalzone believes the reason for the rise in cases is because of asymptomatic patients.

"What we're seeing is congregate settings meaning that folks that meet in large groups and that, unfortunately, unknowingly because they aren't having current symptoms will spread amongst those individuals, and then that is just sort of a wave of potential infections that expand," said Dr. Scalzone.

To continue to stay healthy and stop the spread of the virus, Doctor Scalzone says continue to do what you've been doing since March.

"Everyone gets a little bit of covid fatigue and it's inevitable and human, but people do have to continue with the masking and social distancing," said Dr. Scalzone.

Also, make sure to wash your hands.