'CHOP' helps feed families in Towanda

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating stopped by the distribution. He spoke with folks who say this food goes a long way.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOWANDA, Pa. — Cars line up outside Child Hunger Outreach Partners, also known as CHOP.

The organization holds a produce distribution once each week.

It prepares 350 assorted meal kits.

The distribution is free, and everyone is eligible to receive food.

"We are handing out fresh produce that we get straight from the farm, and we are handing it out to families today," said Samantha Eck, CHOP Communications Manager.

With the rising costs of produce and other items, many people depend on food distributions such as this.

"I live with my granddaughter and her husband and two children, and it helps with the groceries. When you got growing boys, you know how they eat," said Joyce Zander, Towanda.

"The dollar is not going that far at the grocery store like it used to, so this little bit helps families stretch their grocery budget," Eck added.

Merle Bair of Monroeton is picking up food for six families in need. He is happy to have a program like this in his area.

"It is good food. I mean it is really good. People say they can't wait to find out each Wednesday what they are going to give us. They say 'can you get it for us Merle?' If I am available I will pick it up for you," said Bair.

People picking up food for others will need to present a few details.

"If they are picking up for more than just their household, they have to know names, birthdays, addresses but other than that, there is no stipulations. They give us that info, and we collect it, and then they drive on through," Eck said.

The food distribution happens every Wednesday at the CHOP headquarters in Towanda.

They hand out food until they run out.