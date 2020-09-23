Canton Area School District going virtual

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A school district in Bradford County is going virtual after a positive COVID-19 case was reported.



The Canton Area School District made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.



According to school officials, a staff member tested positive on Tuesday. After speaking with the Department of Health, the district determined additional students were in close contact with that person.



The district plans to switch to remote learning beginning on Thursday.



Canton Area School District officials say they plan to return to full in-person instruction on Tuesday, October 13.