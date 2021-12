Christine Okpako was ordered to serve 37 months in prison on Wednesday.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Bradford County was sentenced this week after receiving more than a million dollars in a mail and wire fraud scheme.

Officials say Christine Okpako, of Sayre, worked with her husband to defraud women across the United States.

After befriending the victims they asked them to send and transmit funds.

They received $1.8 million in their scheme.

Okpako will serve up to three years in prison.