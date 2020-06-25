Bradford County unveils vehicle for vets

Bradford County has refurbished their old bookmobile into a veteran's resource center.

TOWANDA, Pa. — Bradford County Veteran Services recently unveiled its new service van. What once was the area's bookmobile will now be used to provide services to veterans throughout Bradford and Sullivan Counties.

"When the county got the new bookmobile last year, I contacted the commissioners and asked if we could have the old bookmobile and transfer it into a mobile veterans resource center," said Pete Miller.

Pete Miller is the director of Bradford County Veteran Services. He says the van is the only one of its kind in the entire state.

"Two that are owned by the state, they handle the eastern side of the state and western side of the state but this one is all-inclusive to the point where I can actually do claims, compensations, and everything right from this van."

The van's purpose is to bring services to any veteran who can't make the trip up to the county's office in Towanda.

"Getting into town is kind of difficult, parking can be difficult in a lot of places so this basically brings the show to them instead of them coming to us."

The van was entirely refurbished by Bradford County veterans.

"Because it was a county-owned vehicle, we basically refurbished it to the tune of about $9,000, so we really didn't put a lot of money in it, a major portion of it went into the wrapping itself."