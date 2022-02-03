Bradford County preparing for snow, ice

Folks headed out in the rain to get supplies before the weather got worse.

TOWANDA, Pa. — In Bradford County, people are expecting the worst of the storm's snow and ice.

It's been a cold rain for most of the day in Wysox. Stores were busy with people getting ready for this storm.

In Troy, hardware stores had a supply of winter shovels, salt, and sleds out for customers.

Grocery stores were also bustling with people stocking up on items preparing to be stuck at home.

Folks in the Towanda area have been paying attention to our Stormtracker 16 team, and while it was still raining, people said they wanted to get the items they needed now and get home before the temperatures dropped and it switched over to freezing rain.

"Food, warmth, I got to make sure my cat has treats. Mostly that and just that people are going to be alright and my family will make it through too and not be stupid and drive in this," Patricia Harrigan said.