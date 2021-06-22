Bradford County man dies after gunfire in New York State

Cody Wagner of Rome was found dead in the roadway with a gunshot to his upper abdomen on Saturday.

NICHOLS, New York — A man from Bradford County died from injuries after a gunfight in New York State.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, Cody Wagner, 29, of Rome, was found dead in the roadway with a gunshot to his upper abdomen.

It happened Saturday night on Waite Road in the Town of Nichols, New York.

Investigators believe Wagner broke into a house and was confronted by a man with a shotgun. When Wagner got a handgun from his vehicle, the man fired the shotgun, striking Wagner. The shooter then called 911.