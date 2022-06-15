x
Bradford County

Bradford County man charged with hundreds of sex crimes

Jeffrey Post of Sayre faces 1,400 counts of rape and sexual assault charges.
Credit: WNEP

SAYRE, Pa. — A man from Bradford County faces 1,400 charges in a child sex case.

According to court papers, Jeffrey Post, 45, of Sayre, sexually assaulted a girl for nine years, starting in 2011 when she was 10 years old.

The alleged victim says the abuse increased in frequency over the years.

Post was arraigned on rape, sexual assault, and related charges Tuesday.

Last year, he was sentenced after pleading guilty to indecent assault against a minor in a separate case.

