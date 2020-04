His involvement in community service spans most of his adult life, from coaching soccer to his service as a first responder, firefighter, and EMT.

TOWANDA, Pa. — A Bradford County Commissioner has died.

The commissioner's office says Ed Bustin passed away on Sunday.

He was appointed in 2015 to fill an open seat, and this year was sworn in for a second full term.

County officials said Bustin, "was a true leader, respected by his peers as well as his employees. His care and accomplishments will positively affect Bradford County for many years."