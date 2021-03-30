Animal cruelty, neglect charges filed against Bradford County man

Troopers believe Cody Collins neglected two of his dogs after one was found dead last week.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Bradford County faces animal neglect and cruelty charges after one of his dogs was found dead, and another was turned over to authorities in "absolutely deplorable condition," according to state police.

Cody Collins, 28, from Springfield Township, between Athens and Troy, was charged after one of his animals was found dead last week with a garbage bag over its head. Troopers said the dog appeared to have been malnourished. The dog cages nearby had no food or water and had not been cleaned.

Collins told troopers he took his other dog to the Animal Care Sanctuary in Smithfield Township to be put up for adoption.

The Animal Care Sanctuary confirmed Collins brought the dog there in "absolutely deplorable condition" with numerous open sores and covered in urine and feces. The dog was also underweight and had an infection.