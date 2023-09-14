Advisory committee to help determine library's fate in Bradford County

For the past few weeks, the future of Bradford County Library has been a hot topic.

TOWANDA, Pa. — The Bradford County commissioners have approved a plan to form an advisory committee to help decide the future of the Bradford County Library.

According to the commissioners, the committee will consist of those who may soon use the library building located in Burlington.

Last week, Newswatch 16 reported a plan proposed by the commissioners to move the Bradford County Veteran's Services Office into the library. In addition, half of the library's $400,000 budget would be distributed to the eight other independent libraries in the county.

This plan would ultimately bring an end to the county library that exists today. Now, it will be up to the committee to help make that decision.

"The special needs community, the library community, the veterans community will all have a say in what the future may or may not be for this library," said Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller.

Folks got the chance to voice their opinions at the commissioner's meeting. That included the library's interim director, Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon. She has concerns about the committee.

"I am wondering what the qualifications are for the members that form the committee, what the process for nominating those members are, and if the staff here at the Bradford County Library have any input or representation. Up to this point, we haven't been included in discussions," Troup-Hodgdon said.

"It is better than just the commissioners making the decision, but it just depends on who all is on the committee and how well they listen to the committee," said Abby Greenough, who has come to the Bradford County Library for 13 years.

Greenough says the library means so much to her and would hate to see it close.

"It is a second home to me, almost. There were times when I was a bit younger, and I would come here four or five consecutive days in a week."

Many people voiced their opinions at the commissioner's meeting. The majority of folks were in support of keeping the library open.

"To see the people show up and be willing to speak in a full room about what the library means, to them, is very special," Troup-Hodgdon said.

The commissioners did not reveal when the committee would be formed. They said that anyone interested in being on the committee should contact their offices.