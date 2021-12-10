A forest of Christmas spirit in Bradford County

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us the dozens of trees and decorations that fill the Wheeler home with the spirit of the season.

TOWANDA, Pa. — There are big trees, little trees, each with its own theme, and all meticulously decorated by Sue Wheeler.

"Bears, nativity, wildlife. The one in there is all my collections from when I was a child."

Wheeler says she has 42 trees throughout her home, along with 61 nativity scenes. The Wheeler home in Towanda begins the transformation to Christmas around Halloween.

"My one friend said to me that she had just read an article that even if you have a lot of this Christmas stuff, you don't need to put it all up, which was an indication to me that I have too much, but I still love it."

Wheeler says that over the past 11 years, the decorations have grown to fill every room. Whether they're bought, made, or passed down, many of the decorations are special.

"A lady that lived during the Holocaust gave me her nativity set. That's very special to me. My mom strung popcorn, like, 25 years ago, and I still have it, and I put that up and always think about her when I put that up. Nativity from Ethiopia, special. We've done mission trips there, and it just reminds me of the kids."

Wheeler knows that all of her decorations may not be to everyone's liking, but for her, it can make any bad day a good one.

"It gives me joy to come home at night with the lights, and my husband and I just think this world needs a pickup right now."