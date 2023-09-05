200-year-old family business goes up in flames in Bradford County

C.C. Allis & Sons is destroyed after a late night fire.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Herrick Township Fire Department responded to a fire at CC Allis & Sons late Monday evening.

Dispatchers sent at least a dozen departments to the lumberyard in Bradford County. Crews say nobody was working on site at the time, but the building was destroyed.

Investigators say there was another fire at the facility earlier in the day, but no crews were sent out.

The Herrick Township fire chief called the fire in Bradford County accidental.