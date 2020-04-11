Both Trump and Biden make final push to win over voters in northeastern and central PA

President Donald Trump spoke to voters on WILK Newsradio. Former Vice President Joe Biden visited his native Scranton.

The Keystone State was front and center in the battle for the presidency on Election Day. Both candidates reached out to voters in our area.

In one final push to win over voters, President Donald Trump called in to WILK Newsradio on Election Night.

Trump said he will bring back jobs to Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania and put an end to the controversial Rain Tax in Luzerne County.

"I think it's one of the most ridiculous and unfair taxes. It's going, it's going," Trump said.

Soon after the polls opened, former vice president Joe Biden paid a visit to his childhood stomping grounds in the Green Ridge section of Scranton.

"It's just good luck for me, and I wanted to come home," Biden said.

In a one-on-one interview with Newswatch 16, Biden said he took his Scranton values on the campaign trail, and he hoped it resonated with voters here.

"I learned at my grandpop's table on North Washington Avenue that money doesn't determine your wealth and that a job is about a lot more than a paycheck," Biden said.