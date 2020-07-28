Boscov's will close on Thanksgiving Day

Officials made the decision to close the department stores to eliminate a highly congested shopping day.

This year, all Boscov's stores will be closed to shoppers on Thanksgiving Day.

Officials made the decision in part due to COVID-19, saying the closure will eliminate a highly congested shopping day.

The department chain says the move will also give the holiday back to families.

In a statement, CEO Jim Boscov said, "This year has reinforced the importance of family and this decision allows our customers, coworkers and communities to enjoy an uninterrupted Thanksgiving meal."