Boscov's will close on Thanksgiving Day

This year, all Boscov's stores will be closed to shoppers on Thanksgiving Day.
Officials made the decision in part due to COVID-19, saying the closure will eliminate a highly congested shopping day.
The department chain says the move will also give the holiday back to families.
In a statement, CEO Jim Boscov said, "This year has reinforced the importance of family and this decision allows our customers, coworkers and communities to enjoy an uninterrupted Thanksgiving meal."
Boscov's is the nation's largest family-owned department store chain with 26 locations in Pennsylvania alone.