Boscov's, Big Lots accepting Bed Bath & Beyond coupons

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting its own coupons earlier this week.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Do you still have Bed Bath & Beyond coupons lying around? You're in luck.

Both Boscov's and Big Lots say they will accept those coupons.

You can use them at any Boscov's from now until May 31.

You'll get $10 off any one purchase of $50 or more.

Boscov's has 49 stores, including several in and around the area, including Mall at Steamtown in Scranton, Downtown Wilkes-Barre, Laurel Mall Near Hazleton, and Lehigh Valley Mall near Allentown.

You can also use coupons for Bed, Bath & Beyond at Big Lots stores from now through Sunday, May 7. You'll get 20% off a purchase of $50 or more.

Big Lots has several stores in the area, including Dunmore, Wilkes-Barre, West Hazleton, Lehighton, Lewisburg, and East Stroudsburg.