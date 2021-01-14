Authorities have not released any other information about the bodies.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two bodies have been discovered in concrete inside a residence in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to the U.S. Southern District Attorney's office.

Investigators taped off a portion of the 2400 block of Sullivant Avenue in west Columbus around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Homeland Security, the Columbus Division of Police, Columbus Division of Fire and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are on the scene.

Authorities have not released any details about the bodies.