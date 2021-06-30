Boat clubs booming in popularity across our area

Hitting the water, whether you own a boat or not. Boating clubs have become popular in our area.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Boating has exploded in popularity since the start of the pandemic, and those in the industry say buying a boat: new or used is difficult.

There is not a lot to be had.

“Inventory is significantly low across the whole market. There’s a lot more demand than there is boats," said Dave Viola of Freedom Boat Club of the Poconos.

Boat clubs all over the country have become more popular.

The idea is people pay for a membership and can access boats for a day on the water when they like.

Freedom Boat Club of the Poconos has had record growth this past year.

“There’s fishing boats, water ski boats, pontoon boats, so you may want to go fishing. You are not locked into one kind of boat," said Viola.

There are hundreds of boat clubs across the country, giving people access to all kinds of waterways.

“You also have access to boats all across the country also includes most of the lakes.”