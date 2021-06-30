Boat clubs booming in popularity across our area

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Boating has exploded in popularity since the start of the pandemic, and those in the industry say buying a boat: new or used is difficult.
There is not a lot to be had.
“Inventory is significantly low across the whole market. There’s a lot more demand than there is boats," said Dave Viola of Freedom Boat Club of the Poconos.
Boat clubs all over the country have become more popular.
The idea is people pay for a membership and can access boats for a day on the water when they like.
Freedom Boat Club of the Poconos has had record growth this past year.
“There’s fishing boats, water ski boats, pontoon boats, so you may want to go fishing. You are not locked into one kind of boat," said Viola.
There are hundreds of boat clubs across the country, giving people access to all kinds of waterways.
“You also have access to boats all across the country also includes most of the lakes.”
Those in the industry say they think boating will remain hugely popular not just this year but for years to come, obviously and especially for those who have made an investment into a new or used boat or a boat club.