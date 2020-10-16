Bloomsburg University students weigh in on possible faculty/coaching job losses

Wednesday the Board of Governors for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education took a step towards integrating three state-run universities in our area.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Bloomsburg, Mansfield, and Lock Haven will potentially merge as a cost-saving measure due to low enrollment.

Now the union representing the faculty and coaches at the state's 14 universities says this merger and additional potential furloughs considered by the board could mean the loss of more than 300 of their members.

On Bloomsburg University's campus in Bloomsburg, despite roughly 95 percent of classes being held online, there were still plenty of students walking about Thursday afternoon.

But changes could be coming to the way the university is operated as the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education's board of governors unanimously voted to integrate three state-run universities in our area.



Bloomsburg, Mansfield, and Lock Haven would be merged and run by one management team but still keep their names.



The board of governors wants to integrate those schools as a cost-saving method, saying enrollment has been declining.



"Just for financially, I think this is just letting so much down that is forcing the college to take action,” said junior Christian Ambrose.

However, the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, the union representing the faculty and coaches at Pennsylvania's 14 state-run schools, says this integration along with additional furloughs being considered by the board will mean the loss of hundreds of its staff employment.

Dr. Jamie Martin is the union's president.



"So we're looking at the possibility of 300 faculty members losing their jobs, their careers, their health care in the middle of a pandemic,” said Dr. Martin.



"I think there should be as many teachers as possible and I don't want anyone to lose their jobs,” said freshman Lauren Niseef.



When asked about the potential loss of employee jobs, the System for Higher Education says it's important not to speculate. This is a long journey and this is just the first mile.



Dr. Martin did say that at this point only Mansfield and Lock Haven appear to be facing job losses, not Bloomsburg but that could change.



Students say regardless of where the jobs of faculty or coaches are cut, it's a loss to the state's education system.



"The losing of jobs is definitely something that isn't good and I really wouldn't want that upon anybody,” said senior Phillip Hutnick-Kenenitz.