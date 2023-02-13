Lisa Washington moderates panel honoring five Pennsylvanians who are inspiring a bold and bright future in their communities

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — February is Black History month, a time to recognize the achievements of African Americans. Since he took office in 2007, Senator Bob Casey honors African American Pennsylvanians who've made significant contributions to their communities.

Newswatch 16’s Lisa Washington will be traveling to Washington to moderate a panel discussion with this year’s nominees. The annual event is held on Capitol Hill . This year's theme is "inspiring a bold and bright future."

“I think too often we don't celebrate and lift up those stories and those experiences, and i think by shining a light on their lives and their service to their communities, their example, that gives inspiration to others to do more in their communities,” said Sen. Bob Casey, (D) Pennsylvania.

