Birthday wish turns into fundraiser for restaurant workers

Livelihoods of many workers are up in the air with the closing of indoor restaurant and bar seating, but a little girl from Luzerne County is hoping to help them.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Gianna DeVeiga of Kingston turned nine years old on Sunday.

Because of COVID-19, she couldn't have a party to celebrate, but her mother tells us she found a way to make up for that.

"She said 'you know what? I want to make bracelets for my birthday.' And we thought it would be a small little thing," explained Gianna's mother Laura DeVeiga. "Then she said she wanted to give the money to someone and we kind of talked about it and she had seen on TV that Guy Fiere was giving a bunch of money to restaurant workers and so she goes, 'I want to do that!' So it became something big very quickly."

On her birthday Gianna set up a stand to sell her bracelets for $1 apiece.

But now her effort has grown and her family has set up a Facebook and GoFundMe page to raise money and sell the bracelets.

"It felt really good and it was good to see how quickly it became something. We didn't think it would become anything, so we're really proud of her and it was interesting for sure," said her mother.

"They're rainbow or pattern and colorful and some are glittery and some are kind of striped," added Gianna about the bracelets she's making.

"As of last night, we're at $1,200, so it's really exciting," added her mother.

That's a combination from the sale of 85 bracelets and extra donations to the cause.

When the fundraiser is over, Gianna and her mother want to present the money to four different bartenders or restaurant workers who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

They're asking folks to nominate someone local and then Gianna will pick her favorites.

"We want to be able to give the money to the person that's our idea behind it so yeah as long as it's in the area, she wants to do that.," explained her mother.

To nominate a restaurant worker for Gianna's fundraiser, you can fill out this form.

To donate to Gianna's fund, you can find her GoFundMe page here.