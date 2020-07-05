Cybersecurity expert from Penn State Scranton warns of risks

With so many working and learning from home, online accounts are even more at risk.

DUNMORE, Pa. —

When it comes to kids, experts say parents need to pay close attention to their online classes, work, and meet-ups to make sure students don't share personal information.

"I think there's a lot of parents that just need to remind their kids: 'Hey, let us know when something odd is happening online,'" said Fred Aebli of Penn State Scranton IST.

For those of us using Google Meets or Zoom or other ways to video chat for work or school or just socially, make sure you're using all those security options like waiting rooms so you can see who is coming into the meetings.

"The Zooms are great, right? They've been a great way to stay social, but don't just put the open Zoom link on social media," added Aebli. "Don't just put it out on Facebook or Snapchat of Tik Tok or whatever you're doing these days."

Aebli says hackers have gotten smarter and smarter.

So make sure you have lots of layers of security on your work computer and personal computer, your kid's tablets and devices, too.

Use virus scanning software, for example, and make sure those systems are updated.

Also, make sure you are backing up all of your data.

"So if by chance you do bring a threat on and it's ransomware where they lock your stuff down, you have that backup going, but having a backup is so important right now," said Aebli.