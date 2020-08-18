Beware: contact tracing scams

State officials issue warning about new Covid scams

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — As state health officials work on contact tracing for coronavirus they’re warning people: beware of scams!

State officials say it’s all about controlling this health crisis: within 24 hours of a positive covid test, they are making calls: contact tracing.

They may ask for your date of birth phone numbers, where and when you were tested.

“Contact tracing is extremely important. It’s the department of health’s way of trying to control the spread of the coronavirus, of Covid," said PA Secretary of Aging Robert Torres.

But state leaders are warning people to beware of scam calls: legitimate contact tracers will never ask for payment information like credit card or bank account numbers or for your Social Security number.

“Unfortunately you know since the start of the pandemic there’s been numerous scams, it started off with the IRS and confusion of deadlines and stimulus checks and now the contact tracing, we have individuals from financial and personal information.”

State officials said real contact tracers will not share your information with any local, state or law enforcement agency.

If you have doubts about whether a call is a scam, you can check with the state health department by calling them.

“While emergencies and challenges in times like these will bring out the good in people, unfortunately it also beings out individuals who would take advantage of people and it’s just unfortunate and requires us to be very alert," said Torres.

If you have questions, you can call the health department toll free.