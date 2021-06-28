Better protection for Pennsylvania senior citizens: State officials say more needs to be done

Lessons learned from the pandemic – state officials say more needs to be done to protect older Pennsylvanians.

SCRANTON, Pa. — State officials and advocates say there is no doubt about it: caring for aging Pennsylvanians got a whole lot harder with the pandemic, especially those in long-term care facilities.

From isolation, COVID-19 outbreaks, vaccines, and more, things got complicated.

“Where we were needed at sites where there were COVID outbreaks, we suited up in full PPE and went in to assure the residents' rights were upheld in order to decompress the home," said Margaret Barajas, Pennsylvania State Long-Term Care Ombudsmen.

Barajas say helping those seniors revealed changes that have to be made at some facilities in terms of staffing levels, facility size and design, and infection control.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, infection control deficiencies were widespread already, the federal government found. 82 percent of nursing homes were cited," she said.

Barajas added that despite the challenges and worries, she is proud of how well advocates worked to help those older Pennsylvanians in need during the past year.

“We really worked together to see how we could make those requests that they had of us happen and that ultimately is what our job to do it follow their lead.”