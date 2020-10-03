Asher's Warm Welcome Home

Classmates roared with excitement when they saw Asher Dicton in a van driven by his father after spending months at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Students poured out Chester Street Elementary School and Wyoming Valley West Middle School to line Chester Street in Kingston all to send one message.

"Welcome Home, Asher!" yelled students.

Asher Dicton is a second grader at the elementary school. He had to leave school after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of Leukemia. He's been living at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia since December 6.

"He was in the hospital. He was taking his medicine," explained Connor Degnan, one of Asher's classmates.

Asher was brought home with an escort of first responders and public works crews, but there was only one person these kids wanted to see.

"I was about to cry I was so happy that I got to saw him," said classmate Kaidence Rodriguez.

"It's just I can't believe it. I'm just so happy," added classmate Sam Whalen

"Now it's good that he's coming home and he's feeling way better," said Degnan.

Students tell Newswatch 16 it was great to see Asher's face in person.

"It was very nice to see his actual face not just his face on the phone and it's just really nice to see him because his smile, everyone one of us remembers it and it's very nice to see him again," said Degnan.

"I'm just so happy that he's finally back and he's home and he's doing well. I was so sad that he was leaving and now I'm just so happy that he's home," said Rodriguez.

Asher's father tells Newswatch 16 he will continue chemotherapy at home in Kingston and continue care locally. He says Asher still has three years of treatment ahead of him. For his friends, they're just glad to have Asher home.