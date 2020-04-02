Lifesaving tips for National Heart Month

Here are some tips on how to identify the symptoms of a heart attack and how to help someone in need.

LUZERNE, Pa. — February is American Heart Month, also known as National Heart Month.

On Tuesday, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited The EMS Training Institute of NEPA and Trans-Med Ambulance in Luzerne Borough.

The health professionals tackled everything from heart attack symptoms, how the symptoms differ for men and women, and how to use an AED or automated external defibrillator.

The training facility in Luzerne County is staffed by instructors who are Paramedics and EMTs. They have more than 150 years of EMS experience between the seven instructors.

The goal of American Heart Month is to promote the eradication of heart disease and stroke.

By the way, speaking of EMTs and paramedics, there's still a nationwide shortage.