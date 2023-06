The incident happened in May outside a barber shop in the city.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre say the man who shot a barber last month in the city has been arrested.

US Marshals picked up Julio Rivas Tuesday.

The 34-year-old of Wilkes-Barre is accused of shooting the owner of a barber shop outside the business at the intersection of Carey Avenue and Academy Street back in May.

Rivas faces aggravated assault and other charges after that shooting in Wilkes-Barre.