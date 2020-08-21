Area businesses make big changes, some permanent, to stay open

The health crisis has forced some to change their business models.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Small businesses all over northeastern Pennsylvania are making big changes to stay open during this crisis, and experts say those changes may be permanent.

Things are different at Laurel's Hometown Café in Honesdale.

Owner Laurel Gardner extended her hours and started offering takeaway dinners.

She said, "Doing anything, honestly anything to try to make money so I can pay my bills, I can keep my employees working, and we have a future beyond this."

At Revello's in Old Forge, there is outdoor seating now.

The owner has started selling frozen pizzas to grocery chains and expanded the pizza shipping business, too.

"My parents started this 54 years ago, and you know we've been on their coattails ever since, but we need to start thinking on our own now. We need to start getting away from what we've been doing for all these years and thinking on our own, thinking outside and being creative," said Pat Revello.

Business experts agree that creativity is name of the game right now, changing up business plans to stay relevant during this health crisis and beyond.

"Let's say you operate a restaurant and you yourself are used to operating it a certain way, but if you view your restaurant as a commerce business, think of yourself as if you're in a different industry and it creates new options," said Josh Meah, CEO, and marketing expert.

Marketing experts said these changes may be temporary, to weather this pandemic, but others may be permanent, like shipping certain products or meals or offering restaurant pizzas in supermarkets.