An update on Allen Vickers' kidney transplant need

PHILADELPHIA — There is an update on former WNEP reporter Allen Vickers. At 31 years old, his kidneys are failing, and he needs a transplant.

Jefferson Health, a hospital in the Philadelphia area, just called Allen to share some big news.

Since our story aired last week, 25 people have signed up to donate a kidney.

Doctors are now working to see if any of those donors are a match for Allen.

Allen's blood type is O positive, so he needs a donor who is either O positive or O negative.

To see if you can be a match for Allen or the thousands of others awaiting a transplant, you can find more information here.