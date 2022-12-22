'An experience!' - Folks deal with stormy morning in Union County

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize found people trying to keep up with the snowy start to Thursday.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Just days before Christmas, parts of our area looked like a winter wonderland for a while. Snow started in Lewisburg around 9 a.m. and was steady for the next few hours.

Jason Miller shovels for businesses in the area. He had a busy morning.

"I came out probably five minutes after it started because it was pretty heavy," Miller said. "The businesses that we take care of, we've got to keep them clean."

Parts of Union County got about six inches of snow before it changed over to rain. Drivers say it made for a tricky commute.

"People are caught off guard, and they think four-wheel drive is going to do it for them. It does to get you going, but when you stop, it doesn't matter how many wheels you got, you don't stop too quick," Tim Connolly said.

Because of how fast the snow fell, plow trucks had some trouble keeping up.

"They haven't caught up with it yet. It came down really quick in the last hour or two. We probably got two to three inches really fast. A lot of people are in from out of town. I saw a guy with North Carolina plates just pulled over in the middle of the road just stopped," said Connolly.

Dora North is from Los Angeles, visiting her in-laws for Christmas and helping them prepare for the storm.

"It's great. I woke up, and it was beautiful, and now I'm here putting out ice melt. That wasn't part of the plan, but it's an experience!"